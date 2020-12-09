Celeste Manno’s mother says system ‘failed’ her daughter

The mother of murdered Melbourne woman Celeste Manno will meet with the state’s attorney general today as she pushes for changes to the justice system.

Celeste, 23, had gone to police for help after being bombarded with 150 messages on social media before she was stabbed to death at Mernda last month.

A former colleague, Luay Sako, has been charged with her murder.

Celeste’s mum, Aggie Di Mauro, says the system failed her daughter and needs reform.

She is calling for earlier and stronger responses to breaches of intervention orders and for high-risk perpetrators to be tracked by GPS monitoring.