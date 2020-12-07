3AW
Central Victorian Goldfields seeking world heritage status

2 hours ago
Tom Elliott
There’s a push to grant the Central Victorian Goldfields world heritage status.

If successful, it would give the region UNESCO World Heritage Listing.

Chris Meddows-Taylor, Chair of Victorian Goldfields Tourism Executive and Mayor of Central Goldfield Shire, told Tom Elliott it would mean a “great deal” if granted.

“First of all, it’d mean a huge influx in visitation,” he said.

The new website – www.goldfieldsworldheritage.com.au – is funded by the Victorian Goldfields Tourism Executive.

