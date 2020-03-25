3AW
Centrelink assault: Man allegedly whacks pair who confronted him for jumping queue

4 hours ago
A man who allegedly assaulted two people outside a Centrelink office in Melbourne’s south-east yesterday has been arrested.

The 30-year-old Springvale man jumped the queue outside Centrelink in Springvale at about 10am.

When a man and woman in the queue confronted him for cutting the line he allegedly assaulted the pair.

He has been interviewed by police and is expected to be charged on summons.

Photo: William West/AFP via Getty Images

