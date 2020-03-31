CFMEU boss says health of workers will remain ‘first priority’

CFMEU boss John Setka says he’s comfortable with construction sites remaining open on “expert medical” advice, despite one of Melbourne’s biggest sites being closed on Tuesday due to a worker’s positive COVID-19 test.

Mr Setka told Tom Elliott he was “scared” of coronavirus like anybody else, but would happily take advice from the medical profession as to whether it was safe for construction to continue.

“Health and safety for us is the first priority,” he said on 3AW Drive.

“If we thought this wasn’t good enough or was dangerous to any of our members, we’d shut it down ourselves.”

Mr Setka said a lot of changes had been made on site, with staggered start times, staggered lunch breaks and extra cleaning.

“I’ve heard comments that ‘it’s business as usual’ – it’s not business as usual, a lot has changed,” he said.

PIC: The Age