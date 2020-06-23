3AW
Several Melbourne COVID-19 testing hubs shut before 9am

10 hours ago
Neil Mitchell

Several coronavirus testing sites shut before 9am this morning, after overwhelming demand sparked traffic chaos.

Adam told Neil Mitchell the testing clinic at Chadstone Shopping Centre closed at 8.20am.

“I got here at about 7.45am and lined up with everyone else and by about 8.20am they’ve got the signs up saying it’s closed already!,” he said.

“They’re sending everyone home.

“They’ve got the white signs up saying ‘closed for the day’.

“There’s a massive queue.”

Press PLAY below to hear Adam’s call.

Chief Health Officer Brett Sutton said the closure was due to overwhelming traffic.

“As soon as police can manage that traffic flow it will be opened for testing again,” he said.

“People should go to their GPs in the first instance to see if they can get tested there.

Professor Sutton said Victoria can test 20,000 people a day.

“The testing capacity is there,” he said.

Yesterday the testing centre at Chadstone shut before 1.30pm (image above).

It comes despite the health department extending operating hours at the Chadstone testing site due to increased demand for tests.

Hayley said the Dandenong drive-through testing centre has also closed for the day.

“I just went to Dandenong and got turned away. They’re at capacity for the day,” she told Neil Mitchell.

3AW Mornings understands the Keilor Community Hub testing facility on the Calder Highway is also closed for the day.

PIC: Twitter / @staffa93

 

Neil Mitchell
News
