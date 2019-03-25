Chadstone fire: Man arrested, suburbs warned of smoke

A man has been arrested following a Chadstone house fire that left several suburbs covered in smoke.

Firefighters responded to reports of a house fire on Yarrinup Avenue about 4.15am.

When they arrived, the vacant home was fully ablaze on arrival and took about 30 minutes to bring under control.

A short investigation found that the fire was suspicious and police arrested an Ashburton man, 40, at the scene.

No one was injured, but residents in Chadstone, Ashwood and Mount Waverley have a been warned to smoke in the area.