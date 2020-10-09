Chadstone COVID-19 outbreak spreads to another store
RED HOT TIP CONFIRMED
Another retail worker at Chadstone Shopping Centre has tested positive to COVID-19.
Fergusson Plarre conducted asymptomatic testing after the cluster at a butcher in the shopping centre emerged.
In that testing, one worker returned a positive result.
The employee worked at the store yesterday.
The bakery has been closed for deep-cleaning this morning.
The outbreak at the Butcher Club has now been linked to more than 30 coronavirus cases.
Press PLAY below for more.