Chadstone COVID-19 outbreak spreads to another store

2 hours ago
Another retail worker at Chadstone Shopping Centre has tested positive to COVID-19.

Fergusson Plarre conducted asymptomatic testing after the cluster at a butcher in the shopping centre emerged.

In that testing, one worker returned a positive result.

The employee worked at the store yesterday.

The bakery has been closed for deep-cleaning this morning.

The outbreak at the Butcher Club has now been linked to more than 30 coronavirus cases.

Press PLAY below for more.

