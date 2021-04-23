‘Chairman of the night’ to be appointed to reboot Melbourne city’s nightlife

Melbourne will appoint a ‘chairman of the night’ in a bid to get the city’s night-time economy pumping again after lockdown.

Lord Mayor of Melbourne Sally Capp told 3AW Breakfast a formal decision on who it will be will be made next week.

“We are considering this matter on Tuesday night, forming a night time advisory committee appointing a chairman of the night,” she said.

“It is proposed to be James Young who is the owner of Cherry Bar in the city, a legendary venue.

“Really it is about bringing industry experts together to give us frank and feeless advice on how we can reboot Melbourne’s night life.

“It has also been the fastest growing path of our economy, in 2018 it contributed $3.5 billion so it is really important that we put effort into rebooting this part of our city.”

Ms Capp said the chairman of the night position will be a voluntary position.

“It is purely advisory,” she told 3AW Breakfast.

“We have been over whelmed with the number of applicants … these people are absolute leaders who are dedicating their time to making the entire industry the whole part of our economy better.

“It is urgent and essential we do everything we can to give it a really good reboot.”

Press PLAY to hear more about the role