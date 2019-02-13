3AW
Champion of historic legislation slams ‘misleading’ government

13 hours ago
The independent MP who helped champion the historic medical transfers legislation has shot down suggestions it will “embolden” people smugglers.

Kerryn Phelps says the only thing encouraging them is misinformation coming from the government.

“This legislation will not encourage people smugglers,” Dr Phelps, the member for Wentworth, told Tom Elliott.

“What might encourage them is the misleading rhetoric coming from the government.”

