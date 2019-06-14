Champion VFL forward charged by horse racing stewards

Former VFL star Simon Beasley is again in hot water with horse racing stewards.

The Footscray champion, who is the club’s all-time leading goalkicker, turned to bookmaking after his footy career finished.

Racing Victoria stewards announced on Friday they’d charged him with “misconduct, improper conduct or unseemly behaviour”.

Stewards allege Mr Beasley committed offences between September 2018 and January 2019.

Mr Beasley had only recently regained his bookmakers licence after a four-year ban.

He was found guilty of taking 1598 bets worth $3.8 million in turnover and not lodging the bets with racing authorities.

He was disqualified for four years and fined $50,000.

The charge will be heard before the Racing Appeals and Disciplinary Board on a date to be fixed.