Channel 7 newsreader’s battle to secure Australian citizenship for his adopted 11-year-old son

Mike Amor cut his adopted son’s umbilical cord and held him in the first hours of his life.

The 7 News presenter told Neil Mitchell, he and his wife Tracy are the only parents now 11-year-old Addison has ever known, yet upon moving home to Australia, red tape surrounding adoption has meant he could wait years to be recognised as a citizen.

“I was quite shocked, I thought naively, it would be easy,” Mike said.

“I approached the local consulate and begun the whole world of pain.

“There has to be a way to cut through this when children are involved.

“I’m tired of him being treated differently.”

Click PLAY below to hear the details

“He could be 15-years or so old before this works out,” Neil said.

“This is just an absurd situation.”

“I appreciate you have to say he’s our adopted son, but he’s just our son,” Mike said.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mike Amor (@mikeoz7) on Jan 7, 2019 at 12:44am PST