‘Huge mistake’: Channel 9 reporter puts himself (and his suit!) on the line for his news report

40 mins ago
3aw mornings

Channel 9 reporter Mark Santomartino bit off just a little more than he could chew while trying to get creative for a news report.

He was down at Frankston reporting on the wild weather which saw part of the pier wash up on the beach.

Santomartino decided he’d try and board the broken piece of pier, but was taken out by a wave in the process!

Thankfully, he wasn’t hurt!

“I’m completely fine, just a bruised ego,” he told Neil Mitchell.

Click PLAY below to watch the video!

Click PLAY below to hear him speak with Neil Mitchell!

