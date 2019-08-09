‘Huge mistake’: Channel 9 reporter puts himself (and his suit!) on the line for his news report

Channel 9 reporter Mark Santomartino bit off just a little more than he could chew while trying to get creative for a news report.

He was down at Frankston reporting on the wild weather which saw part of the pier wash up on the beach.

Santomartino decided he’d try and board the broken piece of pier, but was taken out by a wave in the process!

Thankfully, he wasn’t hurt!

“I’m completely fine, just a bruised ego,” he told Neil Mitchell.

