‘A very violent attack’: Neo-Nazi filmed punching Channel Nine security guard in the head

3 hours ago
Ross and Russel
Article image for ‘A very violent attack’: Neo-Nazi filmed punching Channel Nine security guard in the head

Image: Nine

Police are investigating an alleged assault on a Channel Nine security guard by the leader of a neo-Nazi group.

Leader of the National Socialist Network, Thomas Sewell, and another man were escorted out of the Melbourne offices after demanding to see journalists in the hours before a story about the neo-Nazi group was due to air on A Current Affair.

Footage posted online by Sewell shows the neo-Nazi leader racially taunting the security guard and punching him in the head multiple times.

Today Show reporter, Christine Ahern, described it as “a very violent attack”.

The security guard was taken to hospital.

“It’s very lucky it wasn’t any worse,” Ms Ahern told Ross and Russel.

“He was just doing his job … asking him politely to leave.”

Press PLAY below for more.

Press PLAY below to see footage of the incident.

*CONTENT WARNING*: Some viewers may find this footage distressing

