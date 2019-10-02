Channel Seven axes Sunday Night

Current affairs program Sunday Night has become the first casualty of Channel Seven’s sweeping restructure.

The cut is the first of a number of changes tabled by new chief executive James Warburton.

The announcement comes after Seven’s earnings fell by more than 10 per cent over the 2019 finanical year.

3AW TV guru Jane Holmes said the axing isn’t surprising, but it is disappointing.

“It’s been not performing well in the ratings. It’s an expensive program to make,” she said.

“It’s a shame because I love Melissa Doyle. I think she’s under-utilised.”

Sunday Night, which has been on air since 2009, will continue for the rest of the year, but will not air in 2020.

There are reports the network is considering resurrecting Today Tonight.

Image: Don Arnold