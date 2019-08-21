Chaos in Melbourne’s east: Major delays on Glen Waverley line, route 16 trams, and the Monash Freeway

A tram incident led to the suspension of route 16 trams on Glenferrie Road, near Kooyong Station this morning.

The incident also forced the boom gates down on Toorak Road, near the Monash Freeway.

Glen Waverley line trains were suspended between Darling and Burnley.

The incident has now been cleared, and train and tram services have resumed, but major delays remain.

The boom gate closure is also caused problems for traffic exiting the Monash Freeway at Toorak Road.