Chapel St cyclist killer was driving to his next drug hit

A homeless man who left a Dutch cyclist for dead in South Yarra has faced court via video link, one day after admitting to his crimes.

Michael Panayides had been using heroin and was on his way to get his next hit when he mowed down Gitta Scheenhouwer, 27, in a stolen Mercedes in August last year.

Panayides, also 27, yesterday pleaded guilty to six charges including culpable driving causing death.

He is expected to contest a charge of failing to render assistance.

That matter will hinge on whether Panayides knew he had caused serious injury. He will likely argue he did not, due to his state of mind.

The court heard there had also been a delay in evidence from an airbag control module from Mercedes in Germany.

A medical expert and two civilians are expected to be among the witnesses to give evidence during a three-day plea hearing at the end of July.