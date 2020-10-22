3AW
Charlie Bezzina: How a shift in ‘gang’ language is important for Victoria Police

3 hours ago
Dee Dee Dunleavy

Former top homicide detective Charlie Bezzina says he’s “rapt” to see leading police members finally acknowledge the existence of gangs in Victoria.

It comes after Assistant Commissioner Rick Nugent made the remark gangs had been around since the “Ned Kelly days” in Victoria.

“This is a sharp, intelligent contrast to the past Chief Commissioner, Christine Nixon, who wouldn’t accept the existence of gangs,” Bezzina said on his regular “Crime Time” slot with Dee Dee Dunleavy.

“What a difference it makes to now have a Chief Commissioner who has come up through the ranks of Victoria Police.

“He (Rick Nugent) has major ground to make up for the past failings of recent chiefs.”

Click PLAY below to hear more on 3AW

