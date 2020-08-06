Charlie Bezzina: Time for law to get ‘fair dinkum’ about protecting women

Former homicide detective Charlie Bezzina says it’s time the justice system got “fair dinkum” about protecting women.

Speaking in his regular slot with Dee Dee Dunleavy, Mr Bezzina was discussing an incident where a man was charged with two counts of rape and one burglary charge.

“Sensibly, that would be 60 years in prison,” Mr Bezzina said.

“What does he get? 12 years, with a minimum of nine.

“If this government and justice system wants to start looking after women, they’ve got to get fair dinkum.

“This guy pleaded guilty, so he gets a discount, but he didn’t give up his co-offender.”

