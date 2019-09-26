Charlie Teo’s daughter charged over serious crash with former bikie boss

Nicole Teo, the daughter of famous neurosurgeon Charlie Teo, has been charged over a crash that’s left a former bikie boss fighting for life.

The serious head-on crash in the Hawkesbury on Wednesday has left former Comanchero bikie boss Jock Ross in a critical condition.

Police say 24-year-old Nicole Teo was driving a Toyota LandCruiser on Settlers Road at Lower Macdonald when she collided with the 76-year-old while he was riding his motorbike.

She’s been charged with dangerous driving occasioning grievous bodily harm, negligent driving occasioning grievous bodily harm, not keeping left and not giving her particulars to police.

Ms Teo has been granted conditional bail and will appear in court next month.

Police will address the media with more information at midday.

More to come…