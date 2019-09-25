Advertisement
Chase carnage: Cop injured, cars smashed in a teenager’s Geelong rampage
Two teenagers have been arrested after allegedly hitting a policeman in a stolen car at Geelong.
Police spotted a Hyundai, which was believed to be stolen, sitting in Yaraan Street at Bell Park about 1am.
A girl in the passenger seat was arrested, but when officers approached the driver’s side, the 19-year-old driver sped off.
As a result, Leading Senior Constable and the girl were both hit by the car, and a divvie van was also injured.
A short pursuit ensued down Ballarat Road until it came to a crashing halt when the getaway car slammed into another police car.
Bother teenagers are now in custody.
The injured police officer is also in hospital with injuries to his legs.