Chased by air: Teen thugs arrested on Eastern Fwy when car runs out of petrol

Six teenagers have been arrested over a crime spree in Melbourne’s south-east.

A man and a woman were left with minor injuries when they were mugged by the group of thugs as they walked through Wright Street in Clayton about 7.30pm yesterday.

Another two men were also targeted but escaped unscathed, with the teenagers taking off with a haul of mobile phones, wallets and bags.

The air-wing was deployed and the gang was tracked down to a Holden Commodore with allegedly stolen numbers careering down the Easter Freeway at Kew.

That’s where they ran out of petrol, Victoria Police told Ross and John this morning.

Upon arresting six people, officers discovered an unloaded gun near the car.

Six boys aged between 15 and 17 from Cranbourne West, Hallam, Clyde North, Cranbourne and Collingwood and one from no fixed address have been charged with armed robbery offences.

They will face a Children’s Court at a later date.