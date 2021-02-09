3AW
Cheap flights up for grabs as regional airline begins flying Melbourne-Sydney route

5 hours ago
Ross and Russel
Regional airline Rex is expanding its services to include capital cities, and it has slashed prices to take on Qantas and Virgin Australia.

The airline’s first capital city route will be Melbourne to Sydney, with flights set to begin in three weeks.

Economy fares have been dropped to $49 one way in March, and business fares are slashed to $199 one way. Flights must be booked by the end of February to secure the low fares.

Rex deputy chairman, John Sharp, says the airline is using six ex-Virgin Boeing 737s, and many more are available as the airline ramps up its services.

“We’ll grow as the market grows,” he said.

