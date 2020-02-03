‘Cheers and claps’ as evacuated Australians arrive at Christmas Island

Flights carrying Australians evacuated from Wuhan in China are set to arrive on Christmas Island today.

More than 200 Australians have already been quarantined for two weeks on the island after arriving overnight.

Foreign Affairs Minister Marise Payne says the most vulnerable have been prioritised, with Qantas operating the chartered flights.

Nine News reporter Gary Adshead, who is on Christmas Island, says those arriving expressed their relief to the pilot.

“When he was telling them they were about to arrive at Christmas Island, apparently there was cheers and claps, because they knew this was nearly over them now,” he said.

