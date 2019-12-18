Chelsea beach violence: Teens brawl in the heat

Police are patrolling Melbourne’s bayside suburbs in strong numbers following outbreaks of youth violence last night.

After a 39° day, as many as 50 youths again descended upon Chelsea last night, yelling and fighting among themselves.

Police, well-prepared for such trouble, conducted weapons searches and moved the youths on from the beach about 9.30pm.

But as a group of about 30 were boarding buses, a significant fight broke out.

Officers were forced to deploy capsicum spray to control the youths.

Most were taken to the Chelsea police station for treatment.

One man, 18, was arrested before being released pending further investigations.

Police still on scene this morning as part of Operation Summersafe.