Chelsea SES needs your help to hit a milestone

3 hours ago
Ross and Russel
Article image for Chelsea SES needs your help to hit a milestone

It’s Wear Orange Wednesday — a national day of recognition for the efforts of SES volunteers.

And today, the Chelsea SES Unit is on the cusp of a milestone.

They need another 20,000 visits to their Facebook page to reach one million visits since January 1.

Phil called Ross and Russel to ask for their help.

“Our little SES Chelsea Unit Facebook page, we’re about to hit a milestone, which we have never done,” he said.

“If anybody could help us, what a way to get it on WOW day!”

Click HERE to visit the SES Chelsea Unit Facebook page and help them reach their milestone, and while you’re there, give them a like!

Press PLAY below to hear Phil’s callout

Image: Chelsea SES / Facebook

