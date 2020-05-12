3AW
Advertisement
LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • Chemists push for permanent change..

Chemists push for permanent change to prescription powers

5 hours ago
Tom Elliott

Chemists are using the coronavirus to push for a permanent increase in their power to issue customers with scripts for medications without a prescription.

But it’s been met with skepticism from doctors.

George Tambassis, National President of the Pharmacy Guild, said there was no need for concern.

“It’s a fantastic outcome for the patient,” he said.

He said it would only apply to patients who have already been previously prescribed the medication.

Click PLAY below to hear more on 3AW Drive

Tom Elliott
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
131332

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.