Chemists push for permanent change to prescription powers

Chemists are using the coronavirus to push for a permanent increase in their power to issue customers with scripts for medications without a prescription.

But it’s been met with skepticism from doctors.

George Tambassis, National President of the Pharmacy Guild, said there was no need for concern.

“It’s a fantastic outcome for the patient,” he said.

He said it would only apply to patients who have already been previously prescribed the medication.

