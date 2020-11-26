Chief Commissioner on hotel quarantine and that ugly bouncer incident

Victoria Police has confirmed it will have a greater role in hotel quarantine than the previous program that triggered the state’s second wave of COVID-19.

Chief Commissioner Shane Patton told Neil Mitchell the force had received a direct briefing from their NSW counterparts as Melbourne prepares to accept international arrivals again from December 7.

“We actually had a commander from NSW come down here on Monday and brief us on their conduct and what they were seeing and what risks they were seeing in NSW and how they dealt with it in their program,” he explained.

“We’re really seeking to understand what we can from everywhere.”

The Chief Commissioner also confirmed police were investigating after vision emerged of a security guard rendering a teen unconscious in a choke hold before carrying his limp body out the doors of a Croydon pub.

The 18-year-old had earlier been evicted from the Dorset Gardens Hotel before sneaking back in and jumping behind the bar to pour himself a beer.

Chief Commissioner Patton said those circumstances would be considered but the footage is confronting viewing.

“There are other circumstances that led to it but, nonetheless, just looking at that footage, it is very confronting when the young man goes to ground and hits it fairly hard and is unceremoniously tipped outside the door,” he said.

