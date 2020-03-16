3AW
Chief Health Officer provides Neil Mitchell with the latest updates for Victorians

5 hours ago
Neil Mitchell

Victoria’s Chief Health Officer says Victorians will ultimately decide how well the state manages to “flatten the curve” of coronavirus.

Dr Brett Sutton spoke with Neil Mitchell, pictured broadcasting from home, and said the more seriously people took social distancing, the bigger chance the state had of managing the virus.

“We will flatten the curve, it’s the extent to which we can do it that is what we’re working on,” Dr Sutton explained.

“My personal view is to be a bit earlier and harder and more broad on the social distancing measures.

“When you’re chasing your tail with this, as some European countries look like they’re doing now, you end up with the same measures but you’re doing it too late and they don’t have the effect that is required.”

