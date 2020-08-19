Chief Health Officer rejects suggestions contact tracing team is ‘half the size’ of NSW

Victoria’s Chief Health Officer has rejected suggestions the state’s contact tracing team is “half” the size of NSW.

It comes on the back of a Nine News report that said Victoria was believed to have a team of roughly 150 people on the phone searching for close contacts, while NSW has about 300 doing the same.

This is despite the fact Victoria has almost 30 times as many cases of COVID-19.

While he did not reveal an exact figure, Professor Brett Sutton said it was wrong to suggest Victoria’s team was half the size of NSW.

“We haven’t had half the amount of contact tracers as NSW,” he said.

“We’ve got a very large contact tracing workforce.”

