Chief Health Officer reveals alarming percentage of COVID-19 cases involve health care workers

Victoria’s Chief Health Officer has revealed “about 10 per cent” of the state’s confirmed COVID-19 cases are health care workers.

Dr Brett Sutton said it highlighted the risk doctors, nurses and other staff at hospitals were undertaking by helping other Victorians during the coronavirus pandemic.

As of Wednesday morning, Victoria had 968 confirmed cases of COVID-19.

“More than 80” are health care workers, Dr Sutton said.

“The number is significant – it’s about 10 per cent of cases overall,” he told Neil Mitchell.

“They’re not all doctors and nurses, some of those are in the ancillary and support roles within hospitals.

“And they haven’t all been acquired in hospital, or from patients, but it does point to the fact our health care staff, across the board, really are at the frontline and we have to do everything we can to protect them.”

