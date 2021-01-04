Chief Medical Officer addresses Australia’s COVID-19 figures

There are 26 people in hospital with COVID-19 across Australia.

None are receiving intensive care.

The nation’s Chief Medical Officer, Paul Kelly, said on Monday that Australia was in a much stronger position than most other countries and our strategy was working.

“We are seeing major problems and issues in relation to hospitalisation, particularly in the US, but also many other countries,” he said.

909 people in Australia have died with COVID-19 since the pandemic began, with 820 of those in Victoria.