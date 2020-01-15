Hot car horror: Mum arrested as her baby son fights for life

A Gladstone Park mum has been charged after her baby son was found in a critical condition inside a hot car outside a pokies venue in Point Cook.

The 14-month-old child is in a critical condition after being found in a car at Point Cook.

Emergency services were called outside The Brook Hotel in Sneydes Rd soon after 3.15pm after reports a child had been left in a car.

Ambulance crews treated and transported the boy to hospital in a critical condition.

The outside temperature was about 33° but temperatures inside vehicles are often 20-30° degrees higher.

Overnight, police charged the boy’s mother, a 32-year-old, with negligently causing serious injury and recklessly conduct endangering life.

She’s been bailed to appear at Melbourne Magistrates Court on January 23.