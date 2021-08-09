3AW
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332

Create a 3AW account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 3AW content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • Child health research institute calls..

Child health research institute calls for change with COVID-19 school shutdowns

37 mins ago
Neil Mitchell
Article image for Child health research institute calls for change with COVID-19 school shutdowns

There are calls for the Victorian government to show more “nuance” with school shut downs due to COVID-19.

Professor Fiona Russell, group leader at Murdoch Children’s Research Institute, says the government needs to apply a more geographical approach.

She said regional schools should not have been shut down at all during Victoria’s latest COVID-19 outbreak.

“We really know that school closures harm children,” she told Neil Mitchell.

Press PLAY below to hear her make the case

Picture by Getty iStock

Neil Mitchell
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131332