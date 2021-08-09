Child health research institute calls for change with COVID-19 school shutdowns

There are calls for the Victorian government to show more “nuance” with school shut downs due to COVID-19.

Professor Fiona Russell, group leader at Murdoch Children’s Research Institute, says the government needs to apply a more geographical approach.

She said regional schools should not have been shut down at all during Victoria’s latest COVID-19 outbreak.

“We really know that school closures harm children,” she told Neil Mitchell.

Press PLAY below to hear her make the case

Picture by Getty iStock