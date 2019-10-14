3AW
‘Terrible accident’: Child hit and killed by car outside daycare

5 hours ago
Macquarie National News
Police are still trying to work out what caused a car to reverse, killing a young girl and injuring a woman at Epping on Monday.

The three-year-old was tragically killed after she was struck by the car outside in a car park outside the Kiddy Palace Learning Centre on McDonalds Road.

Police said on Tuesday it was believed a 26-year-old woman was attending to another child in the rear of the car when the vehicle moved backwards.

Both the Broadmeadows woman and the three-year-old girl were struck by the vehicle as it moved.

Three other children, who were occupants of the vehicle, were uninjured.

Police said it was yet to be determined what caused the vehicle to reverse and the investigation remained ongoing.

The driver of a vehicle is cooperating with police.

Macquarie National News
News
