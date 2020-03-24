Childcare centres doing ‘everything they can’ to protect kids (and community) from COVID-19

The Australian Childcare Alliance says it’s doing everything it can to reduce the risk of COVID-19 spreading throughout childcare centres while they remain open.

While schools and other education facilities have been closed, childcare centres remain open in the time being.

A pre-school-aged child was confirmed as one of Victoria’s most recent cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday.

Paul Mondo, President of the Australian Childcare Alliance, said childcare centres were already experiencing a significant drop-off in attendance levels.

He told Tom Elliott centres were doing all they could to reduce the risk of the illness spreading.

“We’re learning quickly how to cope best and how to provide outcomes that reduce risk, knowing that, unfortunately, there is no way to completely remove risk from what we are doing,” Mr Mondo explained.

Tom Elliott said he understood why the government was keen to keep childcare centres open, given many parents work in essential fields, but it did seem to fly in the face of the advice given for shutting down schools.

Click PLAY below to hear more on 3AW Drive