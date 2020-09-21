3AW
Advertisement
 
LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • Children receive a lovely surprise..

Children receive a lovely surprise at vehicle checkpoints on the city fringe

3 hours ago
RUMOUR CONFIRMED
The Rumour File

RUMOUR CONFIRMED

Police have found an alternate use for items which were intended for the Royal Melbourne Show.

Over the weekend, colouring books and pencil kits were given to children at checkpoints on the outskirts of Melbourne.

Police handed out thousands of items to children in cars waiting at the city’s ring of steel, where lengthy queues often build up.

“That’s fantastic!,” 3AW’s Ross Stevenson said of the initiative.

Press PLAY below for more.

 

RUMOUR CONFIRMED
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131332