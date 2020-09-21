Children receive a lovely surprise at vehicle checkpoints on the city fringe
Police have found an alternate use for items which were intended for the Royal Melbourne Show.
Over the weekend, colouring books and pencil kits were given to children at checkpoints on the outskirts of Melbourne.
Police handed out thousands of items to children in cars waiting at the city’s ring of steel, where lengthy queues often build up.
“That’s fantastic!,” 3AW’s Ross Stevenson said of the initiative.
