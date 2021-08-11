3AW
COVID-19: Victoria records 21 local cases as children’s medical hubs added to exposure sites list

2 hours ago
CORONAVIRUS LATEST
Victoria recorded 21 new locally-acquired COVID-19 cases yesterday.

Seventeen of the new cases are linked to current outbreaks, while the source of four remains under investigation.

Fifteen of the new cases were in quarantine while infectious.

Two interstate-acquired cases are also included in today’s figures.


Several children’s medical facilities in Parkville were added to the Health Department’s list of exposure sites overnight.

The Melbourne Heart Clinic for Kids, Paediatric Gastroenterology Victoria, The Children’s Private Medical Group, the Royal Children’s Hospital Foundation (Level 2) and the Melbourne Allergy Centre and Children’s Specialist Medical Group are among a number of Tier 2 sites identified in Parkville on Monday.

It comes after a doctor at the Royal Children’s Hospital tested positive to COVID-19.

The doctor did not work at the hospital while infectious, but consulted at nearby facilities.

Meanwhile, Secret Sofa — a furniture store in Cheltenham — has been listed as a Tier 1 site last Thursday.

A bus from Sunshine to Caroline Springs Secondary College has also been identified as a Tier 1 location.

There are also new sites in Sunshine North, Maribyrnong, Delahey, Kings Park, Glenroy, Melton, Bacchus Marsh, Fawkner.

Tram routes, along with a flight — Qantas Flight QF471 Sydney to Melbourne on August 9 — are also exposure sites.

There are currently 344 exposure sites on the Health Department’s list.

 

 

