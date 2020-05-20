China tensions also cause for concern for Australian wine makers

Australian wine producers are the latest group to admit to holding “concern” about growing trade tension with China.

“China is our biggest market, by far,” Tony Battaglene, CEO of Australian Grape and Wine Inc., told Tom Elliott.

“It’s about $1.1 billion worth of exports and the export total is about $2.8 billion, so it’s about 40 per cent of our exports.”

But it’s not just the international market which is cause for concern.

Australians are being encouraged to support local wineries during the COVID-19 pandemic, and once cellar doors re-open.

