3AW
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332

Create a 3AW account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 3AW content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • China’s state-sanctioned media accused..

China’s state-sanctioned media accused of ‘new low’

3 hours ago
Tom Elliott
Article image for China’s state-sanctioned media accused of ‘new low’

Australia is part of an “axis of white supremacy” with the United States, Canada and Britain, according to China’s state-sanctioned media.

The provocative editorial in the nationalistic Global Times said those countries were taking co-ordinated action against China.

“It’s a new low in Global Times rhetoric,” Dr Bates Gill, Professor of Asia-Pacific Security Studies and inaugural Scholar in Residence with the Asia Society Australia, told 3AW Drive.

Click PLAY below to hear more 

Tom Elliott
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131332