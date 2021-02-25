China’s state-sanctioned media accused of ‘new low’

Australia is part of an “axis of white supremacy” with the United States, Canada and Britain, according to China’s state-sanctioned media.

The provocative editorial in the nationalistic Global Times said those countries were taking co-ordinated action against China.

“It’s a new low in Global Times rhetoric,” Dr Bates Gill, Professor of Asia-Pacific Security Studies and inaugural Scholar in Residence with the Asia Society Australia, told 3AW Drive.

