Chinatown ‘murder’: Man arrested, charged over CBD death
A man will face court today over the alleged murder of a woman whose body was found in Melbourne’s Chinatown yesterday.
It’s believed the 33-year-old woman was discovered in Chinatown by a tradie at the intersection of Little Bourke Street and Celestial Avenue shortly after 6.30am on Wednesday.
A section of Little Bourke St was closed for much of the day as detectives conducted their investigations.
Police arrested a 32-year-old man late on Wednesday afternoon.
By the evening he was charged with one count of murder.
He is expected to face the Melbourne Magistrates Court this afternoon.
A woman has been found dead in a lane way in the heart of Melbourne’s Chinatown. Police are yet to say whether her death is suspicious. Little Bourke St closed between Swanston and Russell Streets. @3AW693 pic.twitter.com/vMZl1s35sU
— Pat Mitchell (@patty_mitchell) April 23, 2019