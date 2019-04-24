Chinatown ‘murder’: Man arrested, charged over CBD death

A man will face court today over the alleged murder of a woman whose body was found in Melbourne’s Chinatown yesterday.

It’s believed the 33-year-old woman was discovered in Chinatown by a tradie at the intersection of Little Bourke Street and Celestial Avenue shortly after 6.30am on Wednesday.

A section of Little Bourke St was closed for much of the day as detectives conducted their investigations.

Police arrested a 32-year-old man late on Wednesday afternoon.

By the evening he was charged with one count of murder.

He is expected to face the Melbourne Magistrates Court this afternoon.