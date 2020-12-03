Chinese-language media in Australia ‘controlled by the Chinese Communist Party’

Australia’s peak intelligence agency has warned the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) controls a significant portion of Chinese-language media in Australia.

The Age reports that the Office of National Intelligence has briefed the federal government on Beijing’s covert control over news outlets.

John Xiao, director of the Epoch Times, a Chinese-language newspaper founded by dissidents, says most Chinese-language media across Australia is heavily influenced by the CCP.

“70 to 80 per cent of Chinese media outlets in the whole country, and in fact in most other western nations … are controlled by the Chinese Communist Party,” he told Neil Mitchell.

“They provide them with content, and sometimes directly have the manpower over here.”

Mr Xiao says Beijing’s aim is to maintain influence over Chinese citizens abroad.

“When Chinese people came overseas to study, to work, etcetera, physically they enjoy the freedom and the lifestyle of this free country, but mentally, spiritually, they are controlled by the Chinese media still,” he said.

