Chinese negotiation expert ‘really concerned’ by Liberal senator’s prediction

A Chinese negotiation expert says she’s “really concerned” by suggestions from retired major-general Jim Molan war between the United States and China is “likely” in the coming years.

Mr Molan, now a Liberal senator, said Australia was poorly prepared to deal with any conflict.

Leonie McKeon told Tom Elliott the language was unnecessarily inflammatory.

“Quite frankly, I’m really concerned about any politician using the word war,” she said.

“Once we start using these words, we change the linguistic discourse of what we are actually achieving.”

Picture by Getty iStock