CHOICE reveals Australia’s best and worst dishwashing liquids

Some dishwashing detergents are no better than plain water, a CHOICE review has revealed.

Four detergents tested received a score of 45 per cent, the same as water.

The four poorly scoring products were: Fairy Platinum Dishwashing Liquid, Palmolive Original, Uniquely Natural Dishwashing Liquid and Woolworths Essential Dishwashing Liquid.

Meanwhile, the top rate products were Aldi’s Tandil Ultra Power Soak n’ Clean Concentrate Dishwashing Liquid and Morning Fresh Ultra Concentrate Ultimate Lemon, which both scored 90 per cent in lab testing.

Choice dishwashing expert, Ashley Iredale, says there’s huge variation between products.

“There’s not a whole lot of controls over these products. There’s no legal requirement that they must be effective,” he told Dee Dee.

