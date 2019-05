Former footballer Chris Yarran has been sentenced to five years in jail over a drug-fuelled crime spree.

The ex-Carlton and Richmond player pleaded guilty to a string of charges earlier this year.

They related to a crime spree that spanned some 40 kilometres across Perth.

Among the charges was assaulting a police officer.

Yarran’s sentence will be back-dated to November.

He’ll be eligible for parole in three years.