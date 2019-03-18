Christchurch massacre alleged gunman sacks lawyer, opts to represent himself

Alleged Christchurch massacre gunman Brenton Tarrant has sacked his legal team opting to instead represent himself.

The decision by the 28-year-old to sack lawyer Richard Peters and represent himself comes just two days after his first court appearance where he appeared smug, making a white power hand gesture.

Brenton Tarrant, originally from Grafton in NSW, is believed to be the lone gunman of the Christchurch mosque mass shootings, which has claimed 50 lives and left 50 more people injured.

In a 74-page manifesto sent to authorities on Friday before the attack, Tarrant says he intended to plead not guilty so he could publicise his deranged ideals during a trial.

