Christian Brother wins appeal against sex assault convictions, released from jail

A Christian Brother will walk free from prison after winning a challenge against his conviction and sentence for the rape of a Geelong schoolboy almost 60 years ago.

John Francis Tyrrell’s three supporters erupted in cheers and applause as three judges overturned the 11-year jail sentence and conviction.

The 80-year-old was handed a minimum of six years after being found guilty by jury of 10 charges last year.

At trial, a complainant alleged Tyrrell abused him when he was aged between 10 and 12 at Geelong’s St Joseph’s College.

The Court of Appeal quashed the sentence and conviction.

Frail and partially blind, Tyrell watched the decision by video link as Justice Kaye ordered he be “quickly” released.