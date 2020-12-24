Christmas + Boxing Day forecast: A cooler Christmas Day predicted

Melburnians can expect a fine and cloudy Christmas Day tomorrow, before temperatures warm up again for Boxing Day.

It will be cool in the morning, before breaks of sun in the afternoon.

Melbourne is forecast to hit 20 degrees, the coolest Christmas Daysince 2007.

Senior Forecaster at the Bureau of Meteorology, Chris Arvier, said there will be clouds around in the morning.

“We’re going to continue to see the trend we’ve seen over the last few days of clouds around in the morning,” he told Shane McInnes filling in for Tom Elliott.

“It should be a fairly fine afternoon.”

Boxing Day is set to top 27 degrees in Melbourne, fine and sunny and warmer in other parts of the state.

The UV index is extreme on Boxing Day.

