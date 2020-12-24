3AW
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332

Create a 3AW account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 3AW content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • Christmas + Boxing Day forecast: A..

Christmas + Boxing Day forecast: A cooler Christmas Day predicted

2 hours ago
3AW Drive
Australia's weatherbureau of meteorology
Article image for Christmas + Boxing Day forecast: A cooler Christmas Day predicted

Melburnians can expect a fine and cloudy Christmas Day tomorrow, before temperatures warm up again for Boxing Day.

It will be cool in the morning, before breaks of sun in the afternoon.

Melbourne is forecast to hit 20 degrees, the coolest Christmas Daysince 2007.

Senior Forecaster at the Bureau of Meteorology, Chris Arvier, said there will be clouds around in the morning.

“We’re going to continue to see the trend we’ve seen over the last few days of clouds around in the morning,” he told Shane McInnes filling in for Tom Elliott.

“It should be a fairly fine afternoon.”

Boxing Day is set to top 27 degrees in Melbourne, fine and sunny and warmer in other parts of the state.

The UV index is extreme on Boxing Day.

Click PLAY below to hear the full forecast

3AW Drive
AustraliaLifestyleNews
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131332