3AW
Advertisement
LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • Christmas decorations are already on..

Christmas decorations are already on sale!

44 mins ago
Neil Mitchell

It’s only September, but the Christmas decorations are already out.

Mornings listener Peter contacted the show to say he’d spotted festive decorations at Bunnings in Mentone.

“There was about 20 pallets of lights and decorations, everything you can imagine,” he told Neil Mitchell.

“I’ll head straight to Coles now and see if they’ve got the mince tarts out as well!,” he said.

Neil said they do, indeed, have mince pies on supermarket shelves — he saw them earlier this week!

Neil Mitchell
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
131332