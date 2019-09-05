Christmas decorations are already on sale!

It’s only September, but the Christmas decorations are already out.

Mornings listener Peter contacted the show to say he’d spotted festive decorations at Bunnings in Mentone.

“There was about 20 pallets of lights and decorations, everything you can imagine,” he told Neil Mitchell.

“I’ll head straight to Coles now and see if they’ve got the mince tarts out as well!,” he said.

Neil said they do, indeed, have mince pies on supermarket shelves — he saw them earlier this week!