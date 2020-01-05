Christmas Eve opal heist: Brazen thieves snatch $250,000 worth of jewellery from CBD shop

Police are hunting for two thieves who broke into a CBD jewellery shop, stealing $250,000 worth of opals and other precious jewels on Christmas Eve.

The duo unsuccessfully attempted to break into the Swanston Street shop with a crow bar at about 3am.

One of the men returned an hour later, wearing a hi vis top, and successfully broke into the shop.

Once inside he stole trays of jewellery, mainly large opals set in necklaces.

Unfortunately, some of the jewellery stolen belonged to customers and was in the shop for repair.

Senior Constable Jason Barry-Bassett said the man used his hi vis top to conceal the jewels.

“He just carried the trays out relatively casually,” he told 3AW’s Heidi Murphy, filling in for Neil Mitchell.

“He actually carries the trays out into Little Bourke Street and then takes off his hi vis top and uses it to cover up the trays of jewellery and then walks down another alleyway.”

Police have released images of the two men involved, in the hope that someone recognises them, or witnessed the incident.

The man who successfully stole the jewellery is perceived to be Caucasian, less than 180cm tall, has a thin build and is aged 40 to 50. He was wearing a hi vis top and a distinctive wedding band at the time of the theft.

The other man is perceived to be Middle Eastern in appearance, 180cm tall, and aged 40 to 50 years old.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or file a confidential report at crimestoppersvic.com.au

Press PLAY below for more.