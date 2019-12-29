3AW
Christmas Eve shoppers ‘stunned’ as supermarket display collapses

8 hours ago
The Rumour File
The Rumour File

THE RUMOUR FILE

Christmas Eve shoppers received a rude shock when they rushed into a Melbourne supermarket to purchase ingredients for their Christmas feasts.

Shoppers at Costco in Moorabbin lined up outside the store, and ran in with their trolleys into the store when the roller door opened.

But a caller to the Rumour File said they were stopped in their tracks after a loud noise.

“Everybody was shocked at a large crash behind them,” the caller reported.

“The whole fresh food section collapsed, nearly hitting the customers.

“Staff were stunned!”

 

The Rumour File
News
